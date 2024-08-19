The Senate acknowledges the report from the Defence Technology Institute.



The Senate acknowledged the report from the Defence Technology Institute. The Senate suggested integrating the work of all branches of the armed forces to reduce duplication and save budget.

Senate meeting Today (19 Aug 67) Mr. Mongkol Surassajja, President of the Senate, acted as the chairman of the meeting. He acknowledged the annual report for 2022 of the Defense Technology Institute. General Charat Umsamrit, Director of the Defense Technology Institute, explained that the Defense Technology Institute (DTI) is the first public organization of the Ministry of Defense under the supervision of the Minister of Defense. The organization was established in the form of a public organization. Its main duties are to study, research, and develop defense technology, coordinate defense technology cooperation with domestic and international agencies, promote training, research, and be a center for providing information on defense technology that is in line with the national strategies in 2 areas: the national securit

y strategy and the national strategy for building competitiveness. This focuses on developing the country’s potential to be ready to face threats that affect national security, research and develop weapons and equipment with modern technology to elevate the defense industry to the international level. The results of operations in 2022 have applied defense technology knowledge to the public, such as delivering 2 types of bomb disposal robots to the Forward Command of Region 4 Security Operations Command for testing. and the restoration of underwater exploration vehicles for the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT),

while senators discussed and suggested that the Defense Technology Institute find ways to integrate the work of all arms of the armed forces to reduce duplication of work and save the country’s budget, and support the mission of using technology to help make royal rain to alleviate the suffering of the people from drought.

The meeting then acknowledged the auditor’s report and the f

inancial report of the Skill Development Fund, Department of Skill Development, for the year ending September 30, 2022. Mr. Suttipong Kosolviriyakij, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Skill Development, explained that this report has been certified by the Office of the Auditor General in accordance with the government accounting standards and government accounting policies set by the Ministry of Finance. The Department of Skill Development has a mission to promote the development of labor skills and the potential of the workforce, as well as business operators, to ensure that skilled labor meets international standards in line with the needs of the labor market. It is divided into 4 areas: developing labor skills for the workforce, setting national labor skills standards, certifying knowledge and skills, and the Skill Development Fund, established under the Skill Development Promotion Act B.E. 2545, to serve as revolving funds for expenses related to promoting labor skills development. The fund com

es from assets and liabilities transferred from the Skill Development Fund, established under the Cabinet resolution from government subsidies, contributions made by business operators to the fund, fees and testing fees collected under the Money or Property Donated to the Fund Act, and interest or benefits received from the fund. And the money or property that belongs to the fund for the fund’s expenses, allowing trainees of labor skills to borrow money to spend on training, or operators of labor skill standard tests, as well as business operators to borrow money to spend on training or labor skill standard tests, to help or support activities that promote labor skill development, and to spend on fund management. The fund’s assets total more than 1,240 million baht, with more than 75 million baht in income and 60 million baht in expenses, with income exceeding net expenses. The Office of the Auditor General did not find any information that contradicts the facts or corruption. Meanwhile, the senators

discuss

ed and suggested that the provincial labor skill development centers improve the training channels for labor skill development courses to be online because it will allow workers to learn at any time without limitations. They also believed that there should be continuous courses for those who have already completed the basic course to continue training so that workers have the skills to keep up with technological developments.

Source: Thai News Agency