“Paethongtarn” prepares to enter the royal appointment ceremony as the 31st Prime Minister.



The Shinawatra family, along with leaders of the coalition government, including Pheu Thai MPs, are preparing to attend the ceremony to accept the royal command to appoint the 31st prime minister. Thaksin said he was delighted.

The core leaders of the coalition government and Pheu Thai MPs gradually arrived to join the ceremony to receive the royal command to appoint the 31st Prime Minister, which will begin at 09.29 a.m. The Shinawatra family arrived in a van at about the same time. Ms. Pinthongtha Kunakornwong and her family were the first to arrive, followed by Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the 31st Prime Minister, who arrived at Voice Building at 07.49 a.m. When she arrived, she waved to the media and said that she went to bed early last night and was afraid she would not wake up. Then, Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, the former Prime Minister, who is her father, followed behind, with Ms. Paethongtarn waiting to receive her, putting her arm around her father and kissing her on the cheek. The media asked if he wa

s happy that his daughter was the Prime Minister, to which Mr. Thaksin smiled before briefly answering that he was glad.

Then, both of them turned to the media to take pictures in a good mood before Ms. Paethongtarn shook hands with Mr. Thaksin and led them to greet ministers from both Pheu Thai and coalition parties, including MPs who came to congratulate them today. Ms. Paethongtarn said that anyone who wanted to take a picture was ready to take a selfie, to which the ministers and MPs cheered in the joyful atmosphere.

During his arrival, Thaksin stopped by the reception room for MPs and members of the Pheu Thai Party, including coalition parties, and greeted and talked in a friendly manner with a smile on his face. Many MPs took photos with Thaksin. Then, Ms. Paethongtarn walked over to invite Thaksin to wait in another room.

Some people teased him that he was wearing white again. Thaksin said that he was shy because he hadn’t dressed in a white suit in a long time. On his way to the next room, he greet

ed members of the Pheu Thai Party and other parties along the way.

The reporter asked Thaksin again if he was happy. Thaksin replied cheerfully, ‘Of course. You will learn that it is a big deal.’

Former Prime Minister Settha Thavisin also came to the ceremony with a smile on his face and did not give any interviews to the media. It is noteworthy that Settha used to drive a Lexus van with the license plate number Sor Thor 30. Today, he is driving the same car but has changed the license plate number to 5 Kor Kor 350.

The atmosphere at the Voice building was lively. The leaders of the coalition parties, such as Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Mr. Chaichana Chidchob, Mr. Phiraphan Salirathavipak, Mr. Ekkanat Promphan, Mr. Prasert Pothasuthan, and Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, traveled to join the ceremony.

Source: Thai News Agency