The Prime Minister discussed the names of the Pheu Thai Party’s cabinet members, expecting 5-6 people to lose their seats.



The Prime Minister called for a meeting with the Pheu Thai Strategy Committee, expecting to decide on the names of the cabinet members based on party proportions before sending them for qualifications inspection tomorrow. It is expected that 5-6 people will lose their seats.

Reporters reported that Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister and leader of the Pheu Thai Party, called a meeting of the Pheu Thai Party Strategy Committee at 5:00 p.m. at Shinawatra Tower 3, Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, with party leaders gradually arriving, including Mr. Phumtham Vejjayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, acting on behalf of the Prime Minister, Mr. Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Minister of Transport, Mr. Somsak Thepsuthin, Minister of Public Health, Ms. Manoporn Jernsri, Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Chulaphan Amornvivat, Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr. Paopum Rojanasakul, Deputy Minister of Finance, and Mr. Sorawong Thienthong, Secretary-General of the Pheu Thai Party, Mr. Wisut Chainarun, Chief G

overnment Whip, Mr. Chusak Sirinil, Deputy Leader of the Pheu Thai Party.

It is expected that they will come together to decide on the names of ministers in the Pheu Thai Party’s proportions before sending them for qualification examination tomorrow (20 August).

It was reported that the names of the ministers who will be removed from the cabinet of Ms. Paethongtarn are: 1. Mr. Pichai Chunhavajira, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, who did not accept the position; 2. Mr. Suthin Klangsaeng, Minister of Defense; 3. Mr. Jakrapob Sangmanee, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office; 4. Mr. Marist Sengiampong, Minister of Foreign Affairs, who did not accept the position; 5. Mr. Kriang Kalptinan, Deputy Minister of Interior; and 6. Ms. Jiraporn Sindhuphrai, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office. However, for Ms. Jiraporn, according to the news report, there is a 50:50 percent chance that she will stay or leave the position. At the same time, it is expected that there will be an internal seat swap.

As

for the list of new members, it should be clear that they include Ms. Khattiya Sawatdiphon and Mr. Sorawong Thienthong, secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party.

Source: Thai News Agency