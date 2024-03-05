The Ministry of Justice opens a seminar to increase efficiency in investigating and seizing property of traders.



Bangkok, Minister of Defense opens a seminar to increase efficiency in inspecting and seizing property of traders. According to the Narcotics Code

Pol.Col. Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice Presiding over the opening ceremony of the academic seminar project ‘Guidelines for increasing the efficiency of decision making in property inspection cases According to the Narcotics Code There is a committee to inspect the assets. Sub-committee for inspection of assets Regions 1 – 9 and Bangkok Sub-committee for screening to consider important cases. and more than 100 related officials attended at TK. Palace Hotel and Convention, Bangkok.

Police Lieutenant General Panurat Lakboon, Secretary-General of the ONCB, spoke about the objectives of organizing the event. in order to exchange opinions and practice understanding the format and guidelines for considering and deciding cases of the Asset Audit Committee and assigned sub-committees. To be in the same direction and lead to effective enforcement of asset confiscatio

n measures according to the Narcotics Code. Including brainstorming opinions and suggestions regarding development guidelines. gathering of facts or improve legal regulations to be consistent with effective law enforcement

Pol.Col. Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice He thanked the committee. Subcommittee and related people from all over the country who came to exchange this time. Including supporting the suppression of drugs according to government policy all the time. and said that the government, led by Prime Minister Settha Thavisin, has guidelines to use serious legal repression measures. Especially manufacturers and traders Need to expand and “seize assets” to break the cycle of drug trafficking. Those who attended the seminar today are important mechanisms. in supervising the work of officials The ONCB is the person assigned to carry out the inspection of the property. Able to respond effectively to government policy operations. In addition, brainstorming and recommendations from the committee and sub

committee today It is also useful in setting a framework for conducting property inspections to ensure compliance with regulations. and legal requirements which will create transparency and the performance of officials The Narcotics Control Board strictly complies with the rules, regulations, and laws.

The results of the discussion meeting will be used as guidelines and recommendations of the committee and sub-committees to set guidelines for the assigned NACC officers. Continue to inspect assets for greater efficiency.

Source: Thai News Agency