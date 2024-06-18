The media is waiting for the prosecutor to make an appointment to file charges against Thaksin in the Section 112 case.



Bangkok, The media is closely following the situation. Prosecutors have arranged to file charges against “Thaksin” in the Section 112 case. Officials have tightened control over order and maintenance of order.

At 9:00 a.m. today, the prosecutor of the Criminal Justice Office made an appointment with Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, former prime minister. The accused was prosecuted by the Attorney General for an offense under Section 112 of the Criminal Code in the case of an interview given to South Korean media on May 11, 2015 in Seoul, South Korea, which contained content referring to the institution. It is a case of committing an offense outside the Kingdom and committing an offense according to Computer Act The person will be brought to court.

Atmosphere in front of the Attorney General’s Office Ratchadaphisek Road Many media agencies have been following the situation since morning. In front of the office entrance steps Officials put up steel barriers to organize the media, and security guards closely monitor or

der.

Mr. Winyat Chatmontri, lawyer for Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra The former Prime Minister revealed that following the steps, Mr. Thaksin Must report to listen to the prosecutor’s orders first But in some cases, representatives can be sent to the Attorney General and have Mr. Thaksin wait at the Criminal Court.

Source: Thai News Agency