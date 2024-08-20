“Thammanat” vows not to talk to anyone, asks to live peacefully



Bangkok: ‘Thammanat’ waits to eat with the Palang Pracharath MPs who came to give support at the Ministry of Agriculture, revealing that he will not talk to anyone and will not be involved in the politics of the Palang Pracharath Party. He has encountered a lot of dirty politics. He asks to live in peace and will go to pray.

Lt. Col. Thammanat Prompao, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives and Secretary-General of the Palang Pracharath Party, gave an interview before having a meal with some MPs from the party who came to give encouragement at the Ministry of Agriculture. He stated that there was no issue. He himself confirmed what he had said in an interview this morning. Today’s meal was just a matter of brothers and sisters coming to give encouragement. As for who will say something, we will discuss it later. Most of the MPs from the Palang Pracharath Party are together. In fact, the 39 MPs love each other and are together. There is nothing. And they want to be in the government. When the party has prob

lems, they will wait and see what will happen. As for whether there will be a gathering to expel them from the party, that is a matter for the party’s executive committee.

The reporter asked what he would say if Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, the leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, called to clear things up. Lt. Col. Thammanat said that he would not answer any calls from anyone. As for Gen. Prawit’s announcement today, he did not know and would not be involved in any party activities. He wanted to stay in the office and let his life be happy because he was tired enough. He often had problems with dirty politics. As for joining the government, we are not the ones who decide. The core party that forms the government decides. If we stay like this, who will take us?

Then, Lt. Col. Thammanat talked about the lunch menu that he would eat with the MPs, saying that it was a noodle soup menu, but he himself did not eat it. He only ate duck. During the interview, there was a phone call. Lt. Col. Thammanat said that there

were only people in the Palang Pracharath Party calling to ask him to stop calling.

When asked if he had anything to say to General Prawit, Lt. Col. Thammanat said he had nothing to say to anyone. He would rather live in peace. He would go and pray soon.

Source: Thai News Agency