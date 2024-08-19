The Prime Minister attended the Mini National Defense College. The class president gave flowers to congratulate him.



Paethongtarn”, Prime Minister, enters the Mini NDC study. The class president presents flowers to congratulate and promises that all 149 people will comply with government policies.

At 9:00 a.m., Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister, traveled to attend the first National Defense Course for Future Executives, or Mini NDC, at the National Defense College Auditorium, National Defense Studies Institute.

Before the training started, Colonel Ekkarak Singhaphong, Director of the Army Development Command’s Personnel Division, as the president of the first class of the National Defence College, presented a red flower vase to congratulate Ms. Paethongtarn and said, ‘I would like to congratulate you on receiving the royal grace of His Majesty the King to be the 31st Prime Minister. As the president of the class, I would like to pledge that all 149 of us will serve the government’s policies to the fullest.’

Ms. Paethongtarn expressed her gratitude, and then everyone took a group photo and invited the professor

s to take a photo together as a souvenir.

The reporter said that for today’s training, there was a presentation of the results of a study tour abroad. Before this, the course had gone to study in China. Then the class president explained the overall picture and created understanding among the students about the scope of preparation for the presentation of the course’s results. The media were not allowed to observe the event.

In the afternoon at 2:30 p.m., Ms. Paethongtarn is scheduled to travel to Shinawatra Building 3 to attend a meeting. It was reported that there will be a discussion between the leaders of the coalition parties at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Source: Thai News Agency