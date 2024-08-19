“Thaksin” refuses to answer about new cabinet banning Wongsuwan



“Thaksin” presided over the funeral of “Jakrapob Penkaew’s” mother, declined to answer questions about the new cabinet banning the Wongsuwan family while “Settha” attended the event.

At 4:05 p.m. on August 19, 2024 at Wat Phra Sri Mahathat Woramahawihan, Bang Khen, Bangkok, Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister, presided over the funeral ceremony of Mrs. Nattawan Penkair, mother of Mr. Jakrapob Penkair, former Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office and former spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, with many politicians attending the event, such as Mr. Settha Thavisin, former Prime Minister. Mr. Sermsak Pongpanich, Minister of Tourism and Sports; Mrs. Phuangphet Chunladet, former Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office; Mr. Nattawut Saikua, former Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives; Mr. Songkram Kitlertpairoj, former Deputy Minister of Commerce; Mr. Pichai Naripthaphan, Vice Chairman of Strategy and Politics, Pheu Thai Party and former Minister of Energy; Mr. Suchart Thadathamrongwe

t, former Deputy Minister of Finance; Mr. Chaturon Chaisaeng, Pheu Thai Party-list MP and former Deputy Prime Minister; Mr. Suchart Tancharoen, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives; and Mr. Yongyuth Tiyapairat, former President of the National Assembly.

At 4:50 p.m., Mr. Settha arrived. When Mr. Thaksin turned to see him, he patted the chair to have Mr. Settha sit next to him. Mr. Thaksin then presided over the laity, offering a monk’s robe and flowers before returning.

Reporters reported that after the ceremony, Mr. Thaksin refused to answer questions about banning the Wongsuwan family in this cabinet formation. Mr. Settha refused to answer questions about whether he would return to be an advisor to Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister or not.

Source: Thai News Agency