Thai youth taekwondo ready to compete in the 2024 World Championships



Follow the readiness of the Thai national youth taekwondo team before competing in the 2024 World Youth Taekwondo Championships in Chuncheon, South Korea.

Movement of the Thai national youth taekwondo team competing in the 2024 Chuncheon 2024 World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Chuncheon, South Korea, which will take place between 1-6 October 2024. ‘Coach Chit’ Wichit Sittikan, the coach of the Thai national Kwondo team, along with ‘Coach Park Hee Kang’ and ‘Coach Tor’ Peerathep Sila-on, the coaching staff, led the 16 young kickers to practice at the training field near the actual competition field, inside Songgam Sports Town Stadium, focusing on scoring tactics, body kicks, head kicks, and testing physical fitness. The practice took about 1 hour.

‘Coach Chit’ revealed after leading the athletes to practice that he brought the athletes to face the real competition situation, focusing on practicing tactics and methods that will be used on the actual competition day. As for the physical condition, everyo

ne is fit and ready to compete.

‘?????????????’ Natthakamon Wasana, a 17-year-old youth kicker and the 2022 World Youth Champion in Bulgaria in the 44-kilogram women’s weight class, who this year moved up to compete in the 49-kilogram women’s weight class, the same class as ‘???????????’ Panipak Wongpattanakit, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who has announced her retirement, said that this will be her last year competing in the World Youth before moving up to compete in the public class. She is 100% physically fit and ready to compete, but she does not think this event will be easy because there are 50-60 athletes in the class competing, and everyone wants to be the champion. She intends to perform her best in each round and asks for support from Thai sports fans for all Thai youth Kwondo athletes.

The 2024 World Youth Taekwondo Championships will be held at the Songgam Sports Tower Air Dome in Chuncheon, with 963 youth athletes from 127 member countries, including athletes from neutral nations and refuge

e teams, competing for 20 gold medals in 10 weight categories for both men and women. The Thai youth kickboxing team will send 16 athletes to compete, divided into 8 men and 8 women.

For the team manager meeting and draw on September 30th and the competition will start on October

Source: Thai News Agency