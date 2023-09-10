Thai national team training Before the duel with Iraqi players this evening (Sept. 10), the King’s Cup football battle.



Mano Polking, the manager of the Thai national team, led all 23 players to practice before facing Iraqi players this evening (10 Sep.) in the King’s Cup football match. final round





The movement of the Thai national football team, the big set Preparing for the final match Football for the 49th King’s Cup at the Chiang Mai 700th Anniversary Stadium, Chiang Mai Province, with Iraq this evening (10 Sept.)





Yesterday Mano Polking brought all 23 players to practice at the Prince Royal’s College grounds. Which is open for football fans to watch the training as before and allow the media to capture 15 minutes of training footage so that the team can come up with team system tactics.





Mano Polking, the manager of the Thai national team, revealed that the meeting with Iraq was considered a difficult task. But I have already studied Iraq’s playing data. Iraq has players who play in the Thai League. and has previously played football in the Thai League, including Rebin Zulaka, a defender who used to play with Buriram United, although in this game Iraq will not have Zidane Iqbal, an attacker, a former student of the Manchester United team who received a red card in the game defeating India. It shouldn’t have any effect on the team. Because Iraq has many diverse and strong players, however, they must concentrate on this game and aim to lead the Thai team to win the championship.





As for “Aum” Teerathorn Bunmathan, captain of the Thai national team, and Sarach Yooyen, midfielder for the Thai national team, they admire Nicholas Mickelson, a half-Thai, half-Norwegian running back. who plays with OB Odense in the Danish Super League. that he is the best right-back of the Thai team in many years after Suree Sukha. As for this game, he is fully prepared. Everyone hopes to win the championship.





While “Bubble” Yingrak Raksuwan, Thai football columnist And the host of the Thai football stadium program on FM 99 MCOT radio has analyzed that this game is not an easy task for the Thai national team.





Dr. Kriang Thitijamroenphon, Director of the Prince Royal’s College, revealed that he was glad that the Thai national team chose to use the field at the school. Help inspire the students who come to follow the training of the Thai national team for a week. This stadium, the school used a budget of over 30 million baht to build and maintain. India will also request to use the stadium for training four days after the King’s Cup.





For today’s program, the 3rd place match will be at 5:30 p.m., India meets Lebanon. The final match will kick off at 8:30 p.m., Thailand meets Iraq. – Thai News Agency





Source: Thai News Agency

