Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs Engages Ambassadors on Border Situation with Cambodia



Bangkok: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has updated Thai ambassadors globally on the evolving situation between Thailand and Cambodia. This initiative aims to clarify circumstances for governments and international organizations and to assess international understanding to prevent misinformation.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Nikorndej Plangkura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, provided insights into the Thai-Cambodian border situation during a press conference. He detailed the outcomes of the extraordinary General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, a bilateral platform for dialogue between Thailand and Cambodia, with participation from representatives of Malaysia, the United States, and China as observers.





Before the GBC meeting, the committee chairs met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Malaysia, along with other ASEAN members, pledged support for bilateral mechanisms to address issues between the two nations, aligning with Thailand’s approach. The parties committed to adhering to the ceasefire, avoiding military provocations, respecting international humanitarian law, and facilitating the dignified repatriation of deceased individuals. An agreement was also reached to maintain open channels for dialogue.





A temporary observer team led by the Malaysian Defence Attache, including Defence Attaches from ASEAN states in Thailand and Cambodia, will conduct periodic observations within each territory without crossing borders. Furthermore, a Regional Border Committee meeting, led by the Army Commander, is scheduled within two weeks, and another GBC meeting will follow within a month to review progress.





At 6:00 PM today (August 7), Mr. Maris Sngiampong, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will hold an online briefing with ambassadors and consuls-general worldwide to provide updates on the border situation and share GBC meeting outcomes. This information will aid in clarifying and enhancing understanding among governments, international bodies, local media, and other sectors.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue monitoring international perceptions of the Thai-Cambodian border situation. Reports indicate gatherings of Thai communities worldwide, demonstrating national unity. Gratitude was extended to the Thai government and military for their support during this tense period. The public is advised to follow verified news from official channels to ensure accurate information and mitigate misinformation, contributing to easing tensions.

