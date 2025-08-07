Rubicon Point Partners Announces First Close of Rubicon Point Fund II

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rubicon Point Partners announced its first close of Rubicon Point Fund II, a real estate investment vehicle targeting special situation opportunities across the West Coast, with a strategic focus on the San Francisco Bay Area. Launched in January 2025, Fund II is property-type agnostic, providing the flexibility to remain nimble and opportunistic in today’s rapidly evolving market environment.

Fund II marks a return to Rubicon’s roots, investing in dislocated markets with the goal of generating outsized returns. Building on experience gained in the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis, Rubicon aims to capitalize on current pricing dislocations fueled by the effects of COVID-19 and sharply rising interest rates.

“We believe today’s conditions offer some of the most compelling discounts on high-quality, cash-flowing real estate seen in the past three decades,” said Razmig Boladian, Managing Partner of Rubicon Point Partners. “This unique moment is further enhanced by the tailwinds driven by the growth of the AI sector and its rising significance in global economic and geopolitical impacts. As the U.S. maintains an early lead in the global AI race—with San Francisco and Silicon Valley at the forefront—we see a unique window of opportunity at the intersection of market disruption and innovation-driven demand.”

Rubicon is proud to welcome a diverse group of new limited partners alongside many returning investors. In a highly competitive fundraising environment, the firm is especially grateful for the continued trust and conviction of its investor base.

“We’re energized by the opportunities we’re investing in and the strength of our partnerships,” said Ani Vartanian, Managing Partner of Rubicon Point Partners. “This is a challenging capital-raising environment, but between the data we’re collecting, the opportunities we’re seeing, and the secular tailwinds we’re experiencing, we’re incredibly optimistic about this vintage and all we aim to deliver for our investors.”

Rubicon continues to pursue investments that align with its high-conviction thesis: targeting well-located, high-quality assets facing short-term complexity but offering long-term upside. With strong momentum and a robust pipeline of actionable deals, the firm looks forward to building on the success of this initial close as Fund II progresses throughout 2025.

About Rubicon Point Partners

Rubicon Point Partners, LLC (“Rubicon”) is a San Francisco-based commercial real estate investment firm founded during the Great Financial Crisis in 2011. As a vertically integrated investor, operator, and manager with an in-house research and innovation division, Rubicon Labs, the firm takes a thesis-driven approach to real estate investing. Since 2010, Rubicon has raised seven investment vehicles on behalf of institutional investors. Today, the firm continues to leverage its boots-on-the-ground strategy to identify and execute high-conviction opportunities in dislocated but recovering markets.

