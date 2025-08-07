Deputy Minister of Defense Heads Delegation for Thailand-Cambodia Border Meeting



Kuala lumpur: Deputy Minister of Defense led a delegation to attend the extraordinary meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) between Thailand and Cambodia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

According to Thai News Agency, on the morning of August 7, 2025, at Wing 6, Don Mueang, General Nattapol Nakphanit, Deputy Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Defense, spearheaded a delegation to Malaysia. The delegation included prominent figures such as General Snitchanok Sangkhachan, Permanent Secretary of Defense; General Songwit Noonpakdee, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces; and Mr. Chatchai Bangchuad, Secretary-General of the National Security Council. Additionally, General Thongchai Rodyoy, Chief of Staff of the Army; Admiral Pairoj Fuengchan, Chief of Staff of the Navy; and Air Chief Marshal Wachirapol Muangnoi, Chief of Staff of the Air Force were part of the team. The group also comprised the Director of the Military Border Affairs Department, Deputy Commander of the 2nd Army Area, and officials from

relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior.

The delegation’s primary objective was to attend a special meeting of the Thailand-Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) in Kuala Lumpur. This meeting is a crucial platform for discussing and addressing border-related issues between the two neighboring countries, aiming to enhance cooperation and ensure security along the shared boundaries.