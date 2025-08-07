Thai Foreign Affairs Minister Calls for Global Clarification on GBC Meeting Results



Bangkok: The Minister of Foreign Affairs has urged Thai ambassadors worldwide to clarify the outcomes of the recent General Border Committee (GBC) meeting. Mr. Maris Sngiampong, the Minister, emphasized the importance of transparency and truth in conveying the results of the meeting, which focused on the Thai-Cambodian border situation.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Maris chaired an online meeting with Thai ambassadors, embassy representatives, and permanent representatives from 70 countries. The discussion centered on the GBC meeting held in Malaysia, where a 13-point agreement marked a significant step forward in ceasefire negotiations. Mr. Maris expressed gratitude to Malaysia, the United States, and China for their roles in supporting these talks and highlighted Thailand’s readiness for future diplomatic negotiations, contingent on Cambodia’s respect for ceasefire agreements.





Mr. Maris commended the ambassadors and consuls-general for their ongoing efforts to clarify information and align with government policies. He underscored the importance of reinforcing Thailand’s commitment to resolving border issues with Cambodia through bilateral mechanisms, expecting a reciprocal approach from Cambodia.





The Minister addressed the issue of disinformation, urging Thai diplomatic representatives to monitor and report on fake news potentially damaging Thailand’s image. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining strong ties with multilateral forums and international organizations to affirm Thailand’s position on the global stage.





Furthermore, Mr. Maris reiterated the importance of international humanitarian law (IHL) as a framework to demonstrate Cambodia’s violations and affirmed Thailand’s adherence to these legal standards. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Army, has ensured transparency in the treatment of Cambodian prisoners of war, in line with the Geneva Conventions.





The Minister concluded by expressing Thailand’s continued commitment to negotiations and restoring relations with Cambodia to benefit both nations and the ASEAN region.

