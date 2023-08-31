Sweegen’s Rebaudioside M sweetener technology receives regulatory approval in Taiwan

Foothill Ranch, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global sweetness and flavor innovator Sweegen has announced that its Bestevia® Rebaudiosides M (Reb M), D, and E have received full authorization from the Taiwan FDA for use in food and beverages. This recent regulatory approval marks another milestone in Sweegen successfully opening new markets in countries where brands seek new generation stevia ingredients to expand their sugar reduction solutions.

Reb M, a high-purity steviol glycoside derived from the stevia plant, is renowned for its clean and sugar-like taste profile. The best-tasting part of the stevia leaf, such as Reb M is found in trace quantities of the leaf’s composition.

For food and beverage producers, Sweegen’s Reb M technology offers several commercially significant advantages. Sweegen’s Signature Stevia starts with stevia, not GMO corn or sugar beets. The ingredient innovator leverages proprietary bioconversion technology to produce a range of zero-calorie sweeteners with assured quality, regulatory compliance, and competitive prices. These products generate a lower carbon footprint.

As Sweegen continues to excel in commercialization and secures essential regulatory approvals in key markets like the EMEA and the U.K., the company witnesses substantial sales growth throughout 2023.

In addition to those critical regulatory approvals, Sweegen now offers its food and beverage manufacturing customers the right to use its Reb M in all non-alcoholic beverages anywhere in the world without infringing the relevant application patents. Customers already use Sweegen’s Reb M in other applications.

“At Sweegen, our focus revolves around safety, quality, and adherence to regulatory standards,” said Vice President of Technical and Regulatory Affairs, Hadi Omrani. “We are expanding our global footprint by opening new markets to create access to innovative sweetener technologies.”

With increased interest from the global CPG companies and their desire for guaranteed capacity and supply chain redundancy, Sweegen has been working to establish and expand production facilities in major markets, including EMEA, North America, and APAC.

“The approval of Bestevia Reb M in Taiwan represents a breakthrough for brands aiming to create better-for-you foods and beverages,” said Vice President of Global Innovation, Casey McCormick. “Bestevia Reb M opens innovative avenues for reducing and even eliminating sugar, surpassing consumer expectations and contributing to public health goals aimed at curtailing sugar intake.”

Sweegen has recently achieved FEMA GRAS status for its sweet proteins, brazzein and thaumatin II, which serve as valuable complements to steviol glycosides in the realm of food and beverage production. This addition reinforces Sweegen’s commitment to broadening its portfolio of innovative taste-modulating flavors. These sweet proteins are pivotal in assisting food and beverage manufacturers in meeting the rising demand for better-for-you products, aligning seamlessly with consumers’ holistic wellness preferences. The brazzein technology takes center stage in Sweegen’s newly launched Sweetensify flavor technology for taste modulation. It is an ideal tool for brands aiming to replicate sugar-like tastes in their food and beverage offerings.

Sweegen is dedicated to revolutionizing the sweetener market with innovative solutions that promote healthier choices without compromising taste. The full authorization of Bestevia Reb M in Taiwan reinforces Sweegen’s leadership in the nature-based sweetener space and positions the company as a trusted partner for food and beverage manufacturers worldwide.Top of FormBottom of Form

About Sweegen

Sweegen provides sweet-taste solutions for food and beverage manufacturers around the world.

The company aims to reduce sugar and artificial sweeteners in the global diet. Partnering with customers, Sweegen creates delicious zero-sugar products that consumers love. With the best modern sweeteners in its portfolio, such as Bestevia® Rebs B, D, E, I, M, and N, and sweet proteins brazzein and thaumatin, along with its deep knowledge of flavor modulators and texturants, Sweegen delivers market-leading solutions that customers want, and consumers prefer. Well. Into the Future.

