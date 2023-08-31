Fluence Announces Opening of India Innovation Centre to Support Rapid Expansion of Global Operations

Fluence’s India Innovation Centre, located in Bangalore, will serve as a global center of excellence to support Fluence’s rapid growth in providing customers with market-leading energy storage products, services, and software

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, and optimization software for renewables and storage, today announced the opening of a new global operations center in Bangalore. The Fluence India Innovation Centre will serve as a center of excellence to support Fluence’s rapid projected growth.

“We have entered an exciting stage in Fluence’s business maturity, with continual growing demand globally for our products, services, and software. Our team in India will be key in supporting our global operations and delivering on the needs of our customers,” said Fluence President and Chief Executive Officer Julian Nebreda. “India plays an important role in all areas of our business—from localizing our supply chain to expanding our talent pool, and executing on our global product strategy. Additionally, we are pleased to accelerate our growth in India through this Innovation Centre as it delivers on a key commitment to our investors.”

Fluence’s team in Bangalore will support the company’s global business objectives and enable high quality execution and speed in meeting customer needs. Employees at the India Innovation Centre are working in all areas of the business including research and development, engineering, product development, services, and more.

“India has set tremendous energy transition targets and the rapid build-out of energy storage is needed for meeting those targets,” said Fluence Senior Vice President and President, APAC Jan Teichmann. “The future in India is bright and we look forward to continuing to partner with customers locally and supporting the clean energy transition in India and globally.”

The India Innovation Centre complements Fluence’s existing teams around the world. Together, these teams support Fluence’s regionally focused operational model and create a strong foundation for new product introductions and regionalized product support.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and optimization software for renewables and storage. With a presence in over 47 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled SaaS products for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The Company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

For more information, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated growth of Fluence’s workforce globally and in India and the expected role that the India Innovation Centre will have in the support and expansion of Fluence operations. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “may,” “possible,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, regulations, legislation, and policies enacted by India relating to renewable energy and energy storage and factors set forth under Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 14, 2022 and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Media Contact

Shayla Ebsen, Director of Communications

Email: media.na@fluenceenergy.com

Phone: +1 (605) 645-7486

Analyst Contact

Lexington May, Vice President Finance & Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@ fluenceenergy.com

Phone: +1 (713) 909-5629

