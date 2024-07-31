Surrounded and chased a wild bear that appeared near the pond at Buriram Rajabhat University.

Buriram, More than 50 officials and villagers helped surround and chase a large sun bear that appeared to be foraging near a pond at Buriram Rajabhat University. It didn’t take long to capture it and then move it to a cage at the Office of Natural Resources Conservation Area 7 in Nakhon Ratchasima before releasing it back into the forest.

A photo shows officials from Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary in Buriram Province, along with a team of veterinarians, the Subdistrict Administrative Organization, village headmen, and more than 50 villagers working together to drive out and seal off an area near the reservoir of Buriram Rajabhat University, Pakham District Branch, after receiving a report from villagers that a wild sun bear was found in the area.

Villagers and officials surrounded the area for a while and found the black bear hiding near a palm tree. Veterinarians got into a cable car to shoot it with tranquilizer guns. It took about an hour to successfully capture the black bear. Veterinarians examined the b

lack bear’s body and found no wounds. The black bear was then moved to a cage at the Conservation Area Management Office 7 in Nakhon Ratchasima before being released back into the forest.

From the inspection, it was found that this black bear is a male, approximately 8 years old, weighing approximately 80 kilograms, likely coming out of the Dong Yai National Forest Reserve. From the information, it was found that last year, there were black bears coming out to eat near the area where it was found this time, but the previous time, it was a small bear. Therefore, the public is informing the villagers who find the black bear to immediately notify the authorities to push it back into the forest to prevent danger to both people and wildlife.

Source: Thai News Agency