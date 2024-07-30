The Prime Minister urged to accelerate the level of drug suppression.



Government House, Prime Minister holds video conference with 25 provinces, stresses the remaining 1 month to accelerate the level of drug suppression.

Prime Minister Sathit Thaveesin chaired the Cabinet meeting. Before the Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister revealed that the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) meeting had already been held.

The Prime Minister revealed that he had a meeting with the Operation Center for Accelerating Treatment, Rehabilitation, Social Rehabilitation, Prevention and Suppression of Narcotics (OCSR) via video conference to 25 target provinces to urgently solve the drug problem that we had set as a tangible solution within 3 months. Now, 2 months have passed and many provinces have done very well, which is commendable. In the remaining 1 month, he would like to see an improvement in work, including setting a D-Day for siege and suppression, expanding the ‘Thawachburi Model’, including treatment and social order.

The important thing that I have emphasized again today is that taking c

are of the injured or deceased officers must be done as quickly as possible. As for the morale of the officers in terms of the allocation of reward money for arrests, I have asked the ONCB to find a way to pay some compensation immediately after the arrest, without having to wait for the case to be closed.

‘I would like to thank and encourage all officials who are determined to solve the drug problem. I hope that the government’s determination will eventually lead to the elimination of Thailand’s drug problem for the people and Thai youth,’ the Prime Minister said.

Source: Thai News Agency