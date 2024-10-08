“Suriya” discusses with 5 senior executives of tourism industry platforms



Government House, 8 Oct. – “Deputy Prime Minister Suriya” met and discussed with 5 senior executives of major tourism industry platform companies. The private sector trusts the government and is ready to cooperate in supporting Thai tourism.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit met with senior executives from five major tourism industry platform companies in a one-on-one meeting, namely Agoda, Expedia, IHG and Marriott International, Trip.com Group, and Thai Airways, yesterday. Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Suksit Srijomkhwan summarized the key points of the discussion as follows:

The Deputy Prime Minister thanked the visit and said the government is willing to cooperate with the private sector to push the tourism industry, including in other areas of cooperation that will benefit the country. The Deputy Prime Minister said that he was very pleased that tourism-related companies such as hotels, OTAs and Grab saw the potential and are

considering expanding investment in the country in tourism continuously.

Source: Thai News Agency