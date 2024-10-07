Golden harvest in the largest rice field of northwestern region



The Muong Thanh rice field in Dien Bien province is the largest in Vietnam’s northwestern region, covering an area of over 140 square kilometres and stretching over 20 kilometres across several communes and wards in Dien Bien district and Dien Bien Phu city. Each harvest season in this largest rice field yields approximately 6 – 7 tonnes of rice per hectare, and the yield has been improved with experiments on new rice varieties. Besides its economic value, the Muong Thanh rice field also holds historical significance in regard to the Dien Bien Phu Campaign.

Source: Vietnam News Agency