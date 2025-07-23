Suradet Condemns New Landmine Incident Injuring Thai Soldier



Ubon ratchathani: Mr. Suradej Yasawat, deputy leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, has condemned the incident in which a Thai soldier was injured by a landmine near the Thai-Cambodian border. The soldier, stationed at Chong An Ma in Ubon Ratchathani Province, sustained a leg injury due to the landmine, which has been identified as newly planted by Cambodia.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Suradet expressed his personal condemnation of the event and urged Cambodia to take responsibility for the landmine, which was allegedly planted in secret. He called for the Thai government to adopt a strong stance against Cambodia, echoing General Prawit Wongsuwan’s directive to protect and defend Thai territory firmly.





Mr. Suradet emphasized the need for decisive action and suggested that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should communicate with Thailand’s allies to explain the necessity for enhanced countermeasures against Cambodia. He highlighted the repeated injuries suffered by Thai soldiers due to landmines, stressing that the Ministry must clarify Thailand’s position as being under threat from Cambodian actions.





With the situation at the border becoming increasingly tense, Mr. Suradet advised the Thai government to inform Thai businesses operating in Cambodia to consider returning to Thailand due to the uncertain climate. He also recommended vigilance regarding Cambodian workers in Thailand, urging Thai employers to monitor their activities closely to prevent any potential escalation.





Mr. Suradet extended his support to the Thai soldiers affected by the incident and called on the government to provide full backing to the military in its response to Cambodia.

