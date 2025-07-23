Phumtham’s Confidence in Coalition Government and Legal Challenges



Bangkok: Phumtham Vejjayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, expressed confidence in the stability and future of the coalition government, while addressing ongoing legal challenges and political dynamics. He stated that Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra assured coalition parties of the government’s longevity and potential future collaborations.

According to Thai News Agency, Phumtham discussed a recent dinner party with coalition partners, where Thaksin’s speech was highlighted. The former Prime Minister’s remarks were seen as a reinforcement of the coalition’s strength and continuity. Phumtham humorously suggested that coalition parties should be asked about their thoughts on the matter.

Regarding the confidence of Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra in returning to her duties, Phumtham indicated that the Prime Minister believes she has done nothing wrong. He referenced a personal conversation with Cambodian leader Hun Sen, emphasizing that it was an informal discussion between relativ

es, not an official diplomatic engagement.

Phumtham addressed concerns about legal charges against him concerning alleged collusion with the Senate. He argued that the accusations are unfounded and questioned whether the lawsuit aims to distract from real issues. He clarified his role as chairman of the Special Case Committee, asserting that he acted within his duties and that the legal proceedings are a matter of public record.

He noted that the discussions during the committee meeting were divided, with many members absent and objections raised by the Council of State. Phumtham requested additional time for reconsideration, emphasizing his commitment to transparency and accountability.

In response to questions about the political landscape, including the Bhumjaithai Party’s activities in the South, Phumtham dismissed concerns about potential electoral strategies, suggesting that such matters should be evaluated by the public. He humorously downplayed worries about the Pheu Thai Party being lured by other

political factions.

Phumtham concluded by reiterating his stance on the legal challenges, affirming that he has submitted all necessary documentation and relies on the court’s judgment. He emphasized the truthfulness of his statements and the transparency of the legal process.