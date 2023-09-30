Special buses run in HCM City to promote Vietnam-Cuba solidarity

Two special buses made a trip around Ho Chi Minh City on September 30 to promote the special solidarity between Vietnam and Cuba on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of leader Fidel Castro’s visit to the liberated zone in Quang Tri province (1973-2023).

At a ceremony to launch the bus trip held by the Cuban Consulate General in the city, Consul General Ariadne Feo Labrda stressed that Fidel was the first and only head of state in the world to visit the liberated zone in South Vietnam when the war was still going on.

The visit showed the world that Vietnam was not alone in its struggle and affirmed the unconditional support of the Cuban people for Vietnam, she said.

Cuban Minister of Construction Rene Antonio Mesa Villafana said the struggle of the Vietnamese people was not only for Vietnam’s own independence but also for the world revolutionary movement for national liberation.

Vietnam has been, and is still an example and a source of encouragement for Cuba’s struggle, he said.

He highlighted that the Cuba-Vietnam relationship has been expanding across the fields despite the far geological distance, economic difficulties and even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the ceremony, Minister Rene Antonio Mesa Villafana and the head of the municipal Party Committee’s Commission for Polularisation and Education Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, along with foreign delegates and representatives from agencies and organisations in HCM City boarded the two buses for the trip around the city.

The buses were decorated with pictures of Fidel Castro waving the flag of the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam on Hill 41 in Quang Tri in September 1973./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency