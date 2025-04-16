Songkran ‘Wan Lai Bangsaen’ Continues with Vibrant Festivities



Bangsaen: The atmosphere of Songkran celebrations in many places has ended, but many places are still going. And what cannot be left unmentioned is Songkran ‘Wan Lai Bangsaen’ because this place organizes it grandly every year.





According to Thai News Agency, the atmosphere of Bangsaen Water Festival is very lively. Tourists from other provinces and locals bring water trucks to play splashing water in a lively manner. Meanwhile, along both sides of the road on both the way to and from Khao Lam Road, water buckets are set up, people play splashing water, and apply chalk powder. This is considered a unique activity that is held grandly every year. This year, Saensuk Municipality, together with the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, is organizing the event on April 16-17, where people can play splashing water from Sukhumvit Road down to Bangsaen Beach and Beach Road, with one-way traffic on Ang Sila Road and Khao Lam Road.





Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyos Thepjamnong, Commander of Provincial Police Region 2, dispatched officers from Saen Suk and Samet Police Stations, as well as the Chonburi Provincial Police Headquarters, to inspect traffic and maintain order. He also emphasized that all vehicles with water tanks of 200 liters or more are prohibited from installing or carrying large sound amplifiers that may cause loud noises on Khao Lam Road, both inbound and outbound, from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.





In addition, there is the activity of building sand castles on the day of Lai water, where both government and private agencies and state enterprises have joined together to build sand castles on the day of Lai water, more than 60 piles along Bangsaen Beach, in various beautiful forms, to impress tourists. Saensuk Municipality will decide on the awards tomorrow (April 17). In addition, there are many other activities such as local sports competitions, sea boxing, playing saba, stirring local desserts, etc.

