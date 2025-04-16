HERE Technologies Showcases Software-Defined Vehicle Solutions for Chinese Automakers at Auto Shanghai 2025

HERE Technologies

HERE to showcase next-generation, AI-powered mapping and location solutions built for the connected, electric, automated and intelligent vehicle era

Working alongside 30 leading Chinese automakers globally, HERE is the trusted provider for high-quality location data

Shanghai – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced its debut participation in Auto Shanghai 2025, one of the world’s premier automotive industry events. HERE is a trusted partner to China’s top automotive companies, delivering high-quality, AI-powered mapping and location data solutions for the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) era.

Located at Booth #2B A052, HERE will showcase its latest technologies and offer a range of interactive demos including:

HERE Navigation: The turnkey customizable software solution that delivers a complete navigation experience fit for the digital cockpit.

The turnkey customizable software solution that delivers a complete navigation experience fit for the digital cockpit. HERE AI Assistant: The intuitive companion for contextual, real-time and predictive location-aware interactions that leverages generative large language models for an optimized total cost of ownership.

The intuitive companion for contextual, real-time and predictive location-aware interactions that leverages generative large language models for an optimized total cost of ownership. ADAS Cockpit Experience: The immersive experience spanning Navigation, ADAS, NOA and AD domains for a seamless and continuous experience for the driver.

The immersive experience spanning Navigation, ADAS, NOA and AD domains for a seamless and continuous experience for the driver. ThunderSoft Demo: Integration of cockpit-driving with multimodal large model capabilities to deliver enhanced functionality and performance.

Supporting Chinese Automaker Innovation and Global Expansion

HERE is a trusted mapping and location data provider for the leading Chinese automakers. Taken together, HERE customers account for 80% of Chinese OEMs export volumes in 2024, including BYD, Geely and SAIC Motor, who are partnering with HERE to accelerate their global expansion. HERE delivers a suite of products tailored to power EVs, Navigation on Autopilot (NOA) and digital cockpit vehicle experiences. HERE enables Chinese automakers to seamlessly scale their global operations, enhance driver safety, and deliver next-generation AI-powered driver experiences for international markets.

HERE delivers a suite of products tailored to power EVs, Navigation on Autopilot (NOA) and digital cockpit vehicle experiences. This includes HERE Automated Driving Zones which allows OEMs to precisely define the Operational Design Domain (ODD) for their ADAS and AD features. With it, they can specify the regions, roads and conditions under which these features can be activated. This tool is essential for safe deployments globally and regulatory compliance. HERE enables Chinese automakers to seamlessly scale their global operations, enhance driver safety, and deliver next-generation AI-powered driver experiences for international markets.

AI-Powered Technologies for the Future of SDVs

At the core of HERE’s innovations is artificial intelligence, transforming how location data is processed, analyzed and delivered to enhance vehicle safety, efficiency and user experiences. HERE’s AI-powered mapping architecture dynamically updates road attributes, delivers fresh speed limit information, traffic conditions, EV route calculations and charge point availability, ensuring drivers receive highly precise and context-aware insights.

Additionally, the recently-unveiled HERE AI Assistant provides natural language-powered, location-aware guidance, transforming the way drivers and passengers interact with vehicle cockpit and navigation experiences.

Deep Local Expertise, Enabling Global Success for Chinese Automakers

As a pioneer in mapping and location technology for 40 years, with digital maps data for more than 200 countries worldwide, HERE combines deep local expertise with global innovation. This unique positioning allows HERE to support Chinese automakers in scaling their technologies and expanding into international markets, and complying with international safety and navigation standards, including the European Union’s Intelligent Speed Assistance regulation.

“HERE has been a trusted partner to global and Chinese automakers for the past 40 years, and is thrilled to be an exhibitor at Auto Shanghai 2025,” said Deon Newman, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific. “We work with leading automakers globally to provide AI-powered location intelligence solutions that deliver the most innovative driver experiences, Navigation on Autopilot (NOA), and automated driving functions.”

One of HERE’s long-standing partners is the Neusoft Corporation. The companies are focused on delivering customized intelligent navigation solutions for global markets, supporting Chinese automakers in meeting diverse international requirements and expanding their global reach.

Guan Xin, General Manager, Neusoft Automotive Innovative Solutions said, “Expanding beyond China comes with unique challenges, from meeting diverse regulatory requirements to ensuring a seamless navigation experience for drivers worldwide. With HERE, we have a trusted partner that helps us localize our solutions while maintaining global consistency. Their AI-powered location technology enables us to deliver smarter, safer and more connected driver experiences as we scale into new markets.”

Attendees of Auto Shanghai 2025 are invited to visit the HERE booth #2B A052 to experience firsthand how HERE’s location intelligence solutions are enabling smarter, safer, and more sustainable mobility.

Follow HERE on WeChat to stay updated on our latest innovations and developments.

Media contacts

HERE Technologies

Qifei Zhang

+86 186 181 18897

rico.zhang@here.com

Jordan Stark

+1 312 316 4537

jordan.stark@here.com

Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 515 3549

sebastian.kurme@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for 40 years. Today, HERE’s location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.

Attachment

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001080589