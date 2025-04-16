Search
Pha Namtok Haew Narok Collapses, 2 Tourists Injured, Temporarily Closed


Khao Yai: A cliff near the bridge leading down to Haew Narok Waterfall in Khao Yai National Park collapsed after five days of continuous heavy rain, injuring two female Filipino tourists. Officials are evacuating the injured and have announced the temporary closure of Haew Narok Waterfall tourism.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, revealed that he had received a report from Mr. Chaiya Huaihongthong, Chief of Khao Yai National Park, that this morning, a cliff near the bridge leading down to Haew Narok Waterfall had collapsed. At the time of the incident, there were tourists nearby, injuring two Filipino women. Officials rushed to help and transport the injured out of the area to the hospital for treatment.

The chief of Khao Yai National Park has now ordered the immediate closure of Haew Narok Waterfall tourism, with the stability of the area to be assessed before reopening for safety reasons.

The
chief of Khao Yai National Park also reported that there had been continuous rain in the area for 5 days, causing the soil to retain water and causing the cliff to collapse.

