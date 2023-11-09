SLT (CognivAiD™) Improves Memory and Cognition in Individuals With Mild Cognitive Impairment: Clinical Trial Results

Investigator-initiated clinical trial of SLT (CognivAiD ) for mild cognitive impairment, led by Western Sydney University’s NICM Health Research Institute.

) for mild cognitive impairment, led by Western Sydney University’s NICM Health Research Institute. Trial results reported that CognivAiD significantly improved key cognitive domains of episodic memory and executive function, and was well-tolerated.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moleac, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering innovative therapeutics in neurology, announced promising results from an investigator-led clinical trial conducted on SLT (CognivAiD ) in mild cognitive impairment (MCI). Individuals with MCI are at increased risk of developing dementia later on. MCI may also be an early manifestation of neurodegenerative disorders such as vascular dementia (VaD) and Alzheimer’s disease.1 Therapeutic options for MCI are few, have modest benefits, and are often associated with undesirable side effects.2,3,4

In the study reported by Professor Geneviève Steiner-Lim and team in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Translational Research and Clinical Interventions, CognivAiD improved memory and cognitive abilities such as memory retrieval and executive functions (multi-tasking and complex attention).5

“Our findings are very promising as they show that even after a relatively short treatment period of just 12 weeks, SLT can support important aspects of memory and thinking in people with mild cognitive impairment. It is also well-tolerated. Early intervention is critical in order to delay or prevent a dementia diagnosis,” said A/Prof Geneviève Steiner-Lim, lead investigator of the investigator-initiated trial, in the media release by NICM Health Research Institute.6

“This investigator-led study expands our understanding of our product and its potential applications. The new data complements the existing use of CognivAiD for vascular dementia as it can now also benefit patients with MCI as early as possible before their symptoms further develop, and before possible dementia onset. This is a big advancement and we would like to thank the researchers and the patients who participated in the trial,” said David Picard, CEO of Moleac.

With this latest finding, CognivAiD represents a promising therapeutic option to address a significant unmet medical need for people with MCI, expanding its current indication for patients with VaD. It is estimated that about 17% of individuals aged 60 and above are affected by MCI.7

About CognivAiD

Launched in October 2022, CognivAiD is an evidence-based formulation comprising active extracts from Croci Stigma, Ginkgo Folium and Ginseng Radix et Rhizoma. CognivAiD has demonstrated safety and efficacy in vascular dementia and mild cognitive impairment. CognivAiD is a trademark of Moleac and is referred to as ‘SLT’ and ‘MLC-SLT’.

About Moleac

Moleac is a biopharmaceutical company committed to helping patients and families reconnect with their lives. Headquartered in Singapore, we are dedicated to developing scientifically proven innovative formulations that bridge therapeutic gaps and address unmet needs of patients with neurological conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injuries and dementia.

Moleac’s flagship product NeuroAiD II benefits more than 40,000 patients in over 35 countries every year.

