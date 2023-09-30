September CPI in HCM City picks up 0.56% month on month

The September CPI in Ho Chi Minh City increased by 0.56% from August, with rises seen in the prices of eight out of 11 groups of commodities used to calculate the index.

The highest increase, 1.4%, was seen in transport services, driven by higher prices of fuels and means of transport. The group of housing, utilities and construction materials posted a 1.11% hike.

Three groups of commodities with price reduction are post and telecom services (0.94%), beverage and tobacco (0.31%) and garment, headgear and footwear (0.14%).

The average CPI in the first nine months of the year went up 3.45% from the same period last year, with rises seen in nine groups of commodities except for transport services and post-telecom./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
October 2023
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.