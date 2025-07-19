Senator Calls for Immediate Action Against Call Center Scams in Thailand



Bangkok: Senator Phinyaphat Sansaniyachiwin has made an urgent appeal to the government to address the escalating issue of call center scams that have been defrauding Thai citizens of their money.

According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Pinyaphat highlighted the alarming impact of cybercrime, noting that the failure to address these scams has led to numerous victims despairing and some even ending their lives. She emphasized the systemic nature of the problem, pointing out that the cases represent a significant loss of trust and faith in the government.

Ms. Pinyaphat criticized the slow response of authorities, stating that victims are left without recourse as justice is delayed. She expressed concerns over the indifference and inefficiency in addressing public grievances, which she believes has become a life sentence for many victims.

To combat this issue, Ms. Pinyaphat proposed several measures. She urged for the creation of a One Stop Service online reporting center that connects with banks and police in re

al-time, as well as the development of an online case tracking system. She also recommended that cyber threat literacy be promoted at various educational levels to increase awareness among the public.

Additionally, Ms. Pinyaphat called for a streamlined legal process with a standard time frame for prosecuting cybercrimes, suggesting regular evaluations of officials’ services based on public feedback. She stressed the importance of listening to public concerns and making real improvements rather than just offering proposals.

Ms. Pinyaphat concluded by asserting that the losses suffered by scam victims underscore significant flaws in the current system. She questioned how many more individuals would need to suffer before effective action is taken, emphasizing that timely justice is crucial to maintaining public trust.