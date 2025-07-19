Thaksin Shinawatra Rules Out Personal Diplomacy with Hun Sen Over Landmine Issue



Bangkok: Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has declared that he will no longer utilize personal relationships in his dealings with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, expressing concerns about being recorded. Thaksin emphasized the importance of adhering to formal diplomatic channels, particularly in light of recent allegations concerning landmines in Ubon Ratchathani Province.





According to Thai News Agency, Thaksin addressed the issue of rangers allegedly stepping on landmines in Chong Bok, Nam Yuen District. Reports suggest that over 80% of these explosives are newly planted. Thaksin stated that both governments need to engage in dialogue to resolve the matter effectively. He is currently examining whether the landmines are indeed new, as claimed by recent updates from the second sector.





Thaksin further remarked on the necessity of following appropriate procedures if the allegations are verified. He stressed the importance of lodging a formal protest and engaging in bilateral talks. When questioned about Cambodia’s alleged deviations from agreed protocols, Thaksin insisted on taking appropriate actions against any violations. He also highlighted the potential recourse to international treaties, such as the Ottawa Treaty on landmines, although he noted that many such treaties remain underutilized.





When pressed about personal negotiations with Hun Sen, Thaksin resolutely ruled out this approach, citing concerns about potential recording. He reiterated the need for formal diplomatic engagement to address the critical issue of landmine usage.

