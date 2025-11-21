Search
Sadio Mane Reveals He Rejected Manchester United Before Joining Liverpool


Riyadh: Sadio Mane, the striker for Al Nassr, has revealed that he was approached by Manchester United before Liverpool, but decided to turn down a move to the Red Devils during his time at Southampton. Senegal international Mane began his Premier League career with Southampton, having joined from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in 2014.

According to Thai News Agency, he was then approached by then-Red Devils manager Louis van Gaal, but ultimately declined before joining Liverpool under Jrgen Klopp, who had previously tried to lure him to Borussia Dortmund but were unable to close the deal.

