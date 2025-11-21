Department of Rural Roads Mobilizes Response to Southern Flooding



Bangkok: The Department of Highways is maintaining a vigilant watch over the flooding situation impacting the southern region. Concurrently, the Department of Rural Roads is actively responding to the challenges posed by the flooding, ensuring public safety through strategic monitoring and preventive measures.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Pichit Hunsiri, Director-General of the Department of Rural Roads, has disclosed that the southern region is experiencing heavy rainfall due to the northeast monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the upper Andaman Sea. Residents are urged to stay alert to the potential risks of flash floods. The Department of Rural Roads has directed its agencies, especially Rural Roads Offices in Surat Thani, Songkhla, and Krabi, to deploy personnel for water level monitoring on impacted rural road networks. They are also tasked with preparing necessary equipment, including warning signs, guideposts, and Bailey bridges, to manage the situation effectively. Emphasis is placed on establishing special teams for surveying vulnerable areas to ensure efficient route management and quick response to incidents, safeguarding road user safety. Regional agencies have been advised to bolster provincial operations with resources and support for transporting victims in severe flooding sc

enarios.





The flooding is currently affecting 11 provinces, including Phatthalung, Songkhla, and Nakhon Si Thammarat, with a total of 34 roads impacted. Among these, 22 roads remain accessible, while 12 are impassable. The Department of Rural Roads will continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates. The public is advised to exercise heightened caution and adhere to warning signs while traveling. Flooding incidents can be reported to local Rural Roads District Offices or through the DRR hotline at 1146.

