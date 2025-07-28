Rockets Strike Nam Yuen District, Killing Cow and Damaging Farmland



Nam yuen: The water boiled, eight bombs fell, and one cow died. Throughout the afternoon, reports of artillery sounds continued to echo in Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province. Eight BM-21 rockets crashed across the Thai border, causing damage to agricultural areas and resulting in the death of one of the villagers’ cows.

According to Thai News Agency, the rockets struck a palm plantation, leading officials to investigate and discover damage in several locations caused by the explosions. The cow’s owner stated he had never witnessed bullets falling in the village before. During the incident, he was cutting grass when he heard a loud explosion. Shocked, he quickly checked on the cows, which later died during evacuation efforts.

Negotiations between the Thai and Cambodian governments began in Malaysia at 3:00 PM, leading to a temporary ceasefire. However, by 4:00 PM, artillery fire resumed. Meanwhile, in a conflict zone’s fresh market, volunteer vendors have been preparing food for community leaders a

nd officials for three days. The volunteer chef noted that despite initial evacuation plans, some officials and villagers remained without food. Friends and donors have since provided financial support for food distribution.

Food has been packed in boxes for local residents aware of the situation. Some food is distributed directly to those unable to travel, using motorcycles for delivery. The volunteer chefs, closely monitoring negotiations, hope for an end to the violence to restore normalcy.

At another evacuation center in Ubon Ratchathani, volunteers and the public have gathered to pack food for delivery. Local monks play a significant role, coordinating donations and managing food resources. They emphasize communal support during the crisis, despite being Thais, to help everyone endure the situation.