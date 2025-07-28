Resentment Over Car Damage Leads to Tragic Shooting at Or Tor Kor Market



Bangkok: The motive behind a tragic shooting at the Or Tor Kor Market has been linked to a long-standing grudge over a car slashing incident. A former fruit vendor, identified as Mr. Noi, shot and killed a security guard and several vendors before taking his own life. The incident resulted in six deaths and left the community in shock.





According to Thai News Agency, the ordeal began around 12:30 PM when Bang Sue Police Station officers were alerted by security guards at the market. Mr. Noi, a 61-year-old vendor from Nakhon Ratchasima province, targeted security and market staff due to an unresolved conflict from 2019. His wife’s testimony revealed that Mr. Noi believed a security guard had slashed his car in a previous incident, fueling his resentment.





Authorities, including officers from Bang Sue Metropolitan Police Station, quickly responded by securing the market and evacuating shoppers. Despite their efforts, Mr. Noi managed to shoot a security guard at the market entrance and continued his assault inside the premises. The scene was chaotic as police discovered multiple casualties, including the body of a security guard near the entrance and additional bodies in the parking lot.





During their investigation, officers found Mr. Noi’s firearm registration, confirming he used a CZ 9mm pistol issued in 2018. CCTV footage showed Mr. Noi reloading his weapon after initially shooting Mr. Nan, a security guard with whom he had a previous altercation. He then entered the market, shooting three more vendors before ultimately taking his own life.





Mr. Noi’s wife, questioned by police, disclosed that her husband was obsessed with cars and had become increasingly violent over the years. She recounted how he frequently mentioned the car slashing incident, often becoming aggressive when intoxicated. Despite having no personal conflicts with the other vendors, Mr. Noi’s mental state may have driven the attack on them.





The Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Mr. Atthakorn Sirilathayakorn, visited the scene to express condolences and assured support for the victims’ families. He emphasized that the incident stemmed from a personal conflict and was not market-related. The injured vendors were taken to Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.





Witnesses, including 46-year-old market vendor Somkid, described the terrifying scene. He recalled the sudden sound of gunshots, seeing bodies on the ground, and the ensuing chaos as people fled the market. Somkid attempted to warn others and contacted authorities for help, highlighting the community’s collective trauma.





The incident has deeply affected the Or Tor Kor Market community, where the security guard was a familiar figure, having grown up in the area. The loss has left an indelible mark on the market, with condolences pouring in for the families of the deceased and support for the injured and those affected by the tragedy.

