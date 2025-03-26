RAA and Duck Creek Technologies announce new SaaS core insurance delivery technology partnership

Duck Creek’s full suite to help RAA deliver more innovative products and value to their 825,000+ members

SYDNEY, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the global provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, has announced a new SaaS core insurance delivery technology partnership with South Australia’s largest personal lines insurer, RAA.

Duck Creek’s solutions, including Policy, Rating, Billing, Claims and Clarity (data and insights), served via their OnDemand cloud-delivery platform, will replace RAA’s incumbent on-premises legacy technology for their personal motor and home insurance products.

Duck Creek’s platform, featuring open and flexible architecture, line-of-business kits, local layers, and simple integrations will help RAA improve speed to market for new products, and provide an increasingly modern and seamless digital user experience for their 825,000+ members.

James Galdes, Chief Technology Officer at RAA said, “We’re excited to welcome Duck Creek as our core insurance technology partner for our personal and motor insurance products. As South Australia’s largest personal lines insurer, our members’ needs and expectations are continually evolving, and we require a more flexible, nimble and sustainable insurance delivery platform. We’ve found this with Duck Creek Technologies. Their future-proof SaaS core insurance delivery technology will help us unlock efficiencies and uplift our staff and members’ experiences now, and into the future.”

In addition to allowing RAA to deliver its members more innovative products, and more value, RAA will also receive significant operational benefits and increased efficiencies from the new solutions.

“Duck Creek’s cloud-native SaaS will help reduce our data center footprint whilst improving scalability and availability. It will simplify regulatory compliance thanks to the platform’s security that’s been built for the Australian context. The fortnightly silent updates through active delivery will eliminate disruptive upgrades and costly downtime. This means we can focus more on delivering coverage, confidence, value and greater member experiences, and focus less on technology,” according to Mr. Galdes.

Christian Erickson, Managing Director APAC, Duck Creek Technologies said the new partnership represents a significant milestone for Duck Creek Technologies.

“As a member-based organisation, RAA required more than just protection for policyholders. They pride themselves on delivering value to members. RAA has a big vision and high expectations and will be pushing the boundaries of innovation and possibilities. We’re looking forward to the challenge of supporting and enabling this,” said Erickson.

RAA’s decision came following a thorough evaluation process. “We leveraged our strategic partners in Gartner and Deloitte to lead a comprehensive market evaluation process. Duck Creek’s evergreen architecture, strong partnership ethos, local product support, and pre-built marketplace connectors were recognised as distinct advantages,” according to Mr. Galdes.

This announcement follows recent news of a new strategic partnership between RAA and Allianz Australia. Under the 20-year partnership, RAA will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of insurance products, while Allianz will be responsible for product, pricing, claims and underwriting.

