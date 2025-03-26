Anutin Unfazed by Opposition’s IO Allegations, Awaits Coalition’s Resolution



Bangkok: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul has stated that he is unperturbed by the opposition’s allegations of being ranked by Information Operations (IO) for falsely claiming loyalty. He emphasized that both he and Lt. Col. Thammanat Prompao are genuinely loyal, dismissing the need for self-promotion. Anutin’s comments came after the second day of the no-confidence debate against the prime minister under Article 151 of the constitution.

According to Thai News Agency, Anutin addressed the allegations made by opposition parties during the debate, which suggested that he and Lt. Col. Thammanat were involved in falsely portraying loyalty. He reiterated that Lt. Col. Thammanat, an alumnus of the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy, consistently demonstrates loyalty, and he himself does not need to advertise his allegiance. Anutin expressed confidence that most Thais inherently understand their loyalty without needing it to be publicly declared.

e opposition’s actions were intended as provocation, Anutin chose not to comment, stating that the focus should now be on the upcoming vote of confidence in the government. He indicated that the vote results would provide a more definitive measure of confidence than any self-assessment or opposition debate scores. Anutin emphasized the importance of supporting the government through the vote, leaving no room for further questioning.

Regarding the Bhumjaithai Party’s internal meeting scheduled at the Parliament building, Anutin described it as a routine gathering before the confidence vote. He explained that while MPs would have the opportunity to express their views, a party resolution would ultimately guide their collective decision, ensuring all members abide by it.