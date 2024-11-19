Search
Close this search box.

Prime Minister to Announce Government’s 100th Day Performance in December.


Bangkok: The Prime Minister of Thailand, Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, has revealed plans to announce the government’s performance for the initial 100 days in office. This announcement is scheduled to take place in December, providing a comprehensive overview of the government’s achievements and initiatives since taking office.

According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Paethongtarn addressed inquiries from foreign media about the government’s plans to disclose its 100-day achievements. She confirmed that the announcement would be made public in December, indicating that it will occur in approximately two weeks. The announcement aims to highlight the efforts and progress made by the government in various sectors during its early tenure.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
November 2024
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.