Prime Minister to Announce Government’s 100th Day Performance in December.



Bangkok: The Prime Minister of Thailand, Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, has revealed plans to announce the government’s performance for the initial 100 days in office. This announcement is scheduled to take place in December, providing a comprehensive overview of the government’s achievements and initiatives since taking office.

According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Paethongtarn addressed inquiries from foreign media about the government’s plans to disclose its 100-day achievements. She confirmed that the announcement would be made public in December, indicating that it will occur in approximately two weeks. The announcement aims to highlight the efforts and progress made by the government in various sectors during its early tenure.