Debris from Loi Krathong Litter Jomtien Beach, Prompting Urgent Cleanup Efforts.



Jomtien Beach: The aftermath of the Loi Krathong festival has left Jomtien Beach in Pattaya littered with hazardous debris, posing a risk to tourists and tarnishing the image of the popular seaside destination.

According to Thai News Agency, the famous page ‘Drama-addict’ recently highlighted the issue by posting a picture and warning message about the debris from Krathongs that were washed ashore by the waves. The caption read, ‘Nails from Krathongs stretch all along the beach. Help collect Krathongs. Be careful of nails that might poke your feet.’ This post garnered significant attention from the public.

The current situation at Jomtien Beach reveals that it is still cluttered with Krathong remnants such as banana leaves and flowers, which floated to the shore following the festival. More concerning are the nails, pins, and sharp sticks found embedded in the debris, posing a potential danger to tourists walking or playing in the water. Families are advising children to avoid areas with dangerous debris t

o prevent injuries.

Tourists and local residents are urging relevant agencies to expedite the cleanup of Krathong debris and hazardous materials to ensure the safety of visitors. There are also calls to preserve Pattaya’s reputation as a major tourist attraction. Additionally, there is a push for a campaign promoting the use of safe, easily biodegradable materials for future Krathongs and discouraging the tradition of floating Krathongs in the sea.