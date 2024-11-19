Prime Minister Criticizes Slow Legislative Proposals by Government Agencies.



Bangkok: The Prime Minister has openly criticized government agencies for their delayed submission of laws and regulations to the Cabinet, expressing concerns over the potential lack of thorough consideration due to rushed proposals. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of timely planning and execution to ensure that public interests are not compromised.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Jirayu Huangtra, spokesman of the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed after the 11th Cabinet meeting that Prime Minister Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra highlighted the issue of late submissions of crucial legislative proposals by government agencies, which hindered the Cabinet’s ability to review them adequately. This marks the first such occurrence in the past ten meetings, prompting the Prime Minister to reprimand the agencies responsible. She urged the agencies to improve planning and implementation of secondary laws to ensure careful consideration by the Cabinet.

Additionally, the Prime Minister has directed the Min

istry of Commerce and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to expedite the completion of the Thailand-Peru FTA trade agreement, aiming for 100% implementation by next year. This agreement is expected to boost trade, particularly in Thai agricultural products. The Ministry of Transport has also been tasked with devising a strategy for connecting Thailand’s Land Bridge project with Peru’s Chancay Port.

The Ministry of Commerce has been encouraged to collaborate with the TikTok platform to facilitate online sales for SMEs and OTOP products, potentially increasing income for Thailand. The Prime Minister also highlighted the need for the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Higher Education to partner with foreign companies to enhance skills training in new industries, such as digital technology and AI.

Moreover, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has been instructed to work with Google on improving cyber security to address technology-related crimes in Thailand. The Ministry of

Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture have been asked to seek cooperation with foreign film companies, especially from the United States, to elevate production skills and utilize Thailand’s locations for filming.

The Prime Minister has further instructed all ministries with international offices, including embassies and consulates, to unite as Team Thailand to attract foreign investments. She reiterated the call for government agencies to stimulate the economy and develop policies for public benefit, expressing optimism about Thailand’s economic improvement next year.

In related news, Mr. Chirayu introduced a new deputy government spokesperson, Mr. Anukul Prueksanusak from the Kla Tham Party, who expressed his commitment to representing public interests and communicating government policies effectively.