Political parties in Cambodia begin three-week election campaigns

Political parties in Cambodia began their election campaigns on July 1, seizing the opportunity to rally voters’ support for the upcoming National Assembly election, which is scheduled to take place on July 23.

Among the 18 eligible political parties participating in the election, four organised rallies and processions along various streets in the capital city of Phnom Penh, namely the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), the Khmer National United Party (KNUP), the Khmer Anti-Poverty Party (KAPP), and the Khmer United Party (KUP).

According to the regulations of the National Election Committee (NEC), the election campaign activities will take place over a period of three weeks, from July 1-27, during which each political party is allowed to organise a maximum of four processions and must register them in advance with the local authorities.

In the upcoming election, 17 political parties will contest with the ruling CPP in the race.

Cambodia holds a general election every five years, with the latest held on July 29, 2018./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

