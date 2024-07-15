Police send car floor mats with bloodstains for DNA testing to find Chinese woman

Bangrak Police Station, Police are rushing to send evidence from the car floor mat with bloodstains for DNA testing in the case of a mysterious woman’s body found dumped in the forest by the roadside in Chachoengsao Province, which is believed to be the missing Chinese woman. Forensic doctors indicate that they are currently in the process of comparing DNA, with results expected this Friday.

The Bang Rak Police Station investigators brought important evidence, a floor mat inside the storage compartment at the rear of a rental car trunk, which contained bloodstains, and other evidence, to the Forensic Science Division to examine DNA to confirm the identity of the person in the case of the body of a mysterious woman found abandoned in the forest by the side of the road in Chachoengsao Province. This floor mat in the rental car was found while inspecting evidence at a hotel near Srinakarin Intersection in Bangkok, after it was believed that the Chinese suspect had stayed there after committing the crime. The F

orensic Science Division inspected the hotel room and found bloodstains, with chemicals showing blue light in the bathroom, in front of the sink, in 2 places. Bloodstains were also found on the rental car trunk after the chemicals were sprayed, which also emitted blue light, and were bloodstains.

Progress on the autopsy and DNA comparison of the body. The latest update is that Pol. Maj. Gen. Supichai Limsiwawong, Commander of the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine, yesterday completed the autopsy on the burned body, but the identity of the person has not yet been determined because the body was badly decomposed and deteriorated and was in the mud of the water. The DNA comparison process is currently in progress, which makes the process complicated, but the results are expected by this Friday.

As for the autopsy to find the cause of death, since the body was quite decomposed, the skin and internal organs had decomposed, the exact cause of death could not be determined. Now, what can be

done is to take a CT scan to look at the remaining parts. As for the assumption that the neck may have been strangled to death, it cannot be verified yet. However, if there are blood stains with DNA matching the missing person, the medical profession can assume that there must have been a wound.

Pol. Lt. Col. Noppasin Poolsawat, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, revealed that it is now clear that the deceased knew the Chinese suspect and had willingly gone with him. Therefore, there are only two possible assumptions left for the police: love affairs and intent to steal money. The investigators are currently collecting evidence to issue an arrest warrant and request a red notice to extradite the suspect. In addition, they must wait for the results of the identity verification to request an arrest warrant for the Chinese man. They must also wait for the results of the DNA comparison from the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine because the body was found in a decomposed

state and could not be examined from the tissue. Therefore, they must examine the skeleton found and compare it with the DNA of the Chinese female student’s father.

