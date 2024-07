Nearly 8,000 runners began their races at the first ever VNExpress Marathon Da Nang Midnight, starting at 2am on July 14 with 5km, 10km, half marathon (21km) and full marathon (42km) events. The racers will run through the best roads with the most scenic views of the coastal city of Da Nang. Runners will have a chance to explore the beauty of rivers and beaches of Da Nang as well as iconic bridges on the track.

Source: Vietnam News Agency