Police interrogate “Porn” and confirm she is not involved in her husband’s murder case.



Bangkok: Police prepare to further interrogate “Chang Kit” in prison, expecting to conclude the case of abduction and murder of “Mai” and 5 people within the next week. Meanwhile, the results of the examination added that “Porn”, the wife of the new boss, confirmed that she had no knowledge of her husband’s murder.

The murder case of Mr. Thanasan or Mai, age 33, a young factory worker, after being attacked by Mr. Kittichot or Changkit Bang Bo, age 37, the lover of Ms. Wannaporn or Nong Phon, age 31, along with a group of 5 people, causing a raid and abducting Mr. Mai. go bind hand and foot before shooting to death The body was then thrown away to conceal the case. in the area of ??the road along the motorway, Bang Wua Subdistrict, Bang Pakong District, Chachoengsao Province, to clear up the love triangle between Mr. Mai Changkit and Nong Phon.

Meanwhile, Pol. Maj. Gen. Narevich Sukonthawit, commander of the Provincial Police of Chachoengsao Province, along with investigators from Bang Pakong Police Station

, the owner of the case, are preparing to travel to interrogate Chang Kit in prison on many questions that are still questionable, such as the issue of the firearms used. cause a scene The deceased’s mobile phone Where was it taken? The true motive and still need to further investigate the matter of Nong Phon, what was involved in it and how he shot the new boss.

Initially, from the collection of evidence and the results of many data analysis including witnesses and further investigation of Ms. Phon, it was found that at this time Ms. Phon definitely had no knowledge of the murder of her new husband. As for witnesses and new evidence that has been obtained, it is an important factor that clearly identifies the characters who committed the crime. The case is definitely expected to be concluded this week.

As for the co-accused who were released on bail to face the case, most recently Mr. Pantev or Taep, 29 years old, and Ms. Apisara or New, 22 years old, who submitted 8 hundred thousand baht in securities, r

equested to be released on bail. came to the case and on Monday, relatives of Mr. Suksongkran or Kan, 24 years old, and Mr. Nantapat or Oat, 23 years old, will submit bonds to bail the two out of prison to fight the case as well.

Police Major General Narewit said that after this, he must be summoned for further investigation. Everyone about the events of the day of the incident To be clear, some people may be right. Charges were added based on the evidence obtained. At this time, the investigating officer has postponed the charges and has imprisoned him. Requesting the court to detain the accused within a period of 84 days, a total of 7 days, while collecting evidence in the case. Before summarizing opinions in the case and submitting it to the prosecutor In order to catch up with the first stir fry Send the draft complaint to the court for further consideration

Source: Thai News Agency