Police expected to build synergy for peaceful elections: Parawansa

Surabaya (ANTARA) – East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa has asked the National Police (Polri) to continue to maintain strong synergy with related stakeholders to realize a democratic, conducive, secure, peaceful, and genuine election in 2024.”Polri will be the front guard in maintaining conducive and peaceful conditions during the 2024 elections. Hence, we hope that Polri will continue collaborating with all stakeholders to anticipate any likely threats and disruptions,” she said during a ceremony held to mark Polri’s 77th anniversary in Surabaya on Saturday. ccording to the governor, the threats and disruptions can take the forms of hoaxes, hate speeches, identity politics, and issues related to tribes, religion, race, and inter-groups (SARA). “Differences in political aspirations should be translated into wisdom and a process toward maturity in democracy,” she said. Furthermore, Governor Parawansa emphasized that Polri and other government institutions must work in synergy to maintain their neutrality by preserving and realizing their professionalism and proportionality. “Polri should be able to provide protection, security, and finest services to the elections’ organizers and participants and also the public, in general,” she said. The former minister of social affairs then drew attention to the need for anticipating polarization to maintain stability and conduciveness at every stage of the election. To that end, the government has urged the police and strategic elements of society to collaboratively take preventive measures by intensifying information dissemination in the hopes of eliminating the potential for electoral violations. “This is our shared responsibility to ensure that the transition of elite circulation at the local and national levels runs smoothly and safely, thus preventing a national division,” the governor stressed. On the occasion, Parawansa also extended gratitude to Polri for the tremendous efforts it has exerted to maintain security and make Indonesia a safe and peaceful country. “I wish you a happy 77th anniversary. Hopefully, Polri will continue maintaining its precision, professionalism, and integrity in protecting the whole nation,” she said.

Source: Antara News Agency