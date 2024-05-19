Police confirm the arrest and search team was in accordance with the law and denied causing the abortion.



Samut Prakan Commander Paknam Statement rebutting the issue of the young woman reporting to the Narcotics Suppression Division. Vaginal examination until miscarriage Confirm that officials follow the law. Send the investigation department to talk to the doctor. Is it really possible to get pregnant and have a miscarriage? If you make a false report Prosecution is pending for charges of slandering the operating officials.

Progress in the case of a 30-year-old female victim who filed a complaint with Narcotics Suppression Division officials. Samut Prakan Provincial Police After more than 10 officers were brought in to take the suspect under an arrest warrant for drug and money laundering cases. Inspected a house in the area of Bang Bo District, Samut Prakan Province. by search The accused’s girlfriend was found alone in the house. The officer then asked to search the residence. and a female officer asked to do an internal examination. to find drugs By inserting your fingers into the genitals. As a result, she

claimed that actions of officials Causes miscarriage in the womb approximately 2 months old.

The victim recalled that That day, my girlfriend called and told me to come down and open the door. The police brought a warrant to search the house. When the door is opened So he asked to use his phone to record a clip during the search. But the officer didn’t allow it and kept his phone away. Then the female officer asked for an internal examination. Using your fingers to reach into your genitals. Until there was blood on the finger. The female officer asked if I had my period. He answered that he didn’t have any. Because I’m pregnant. The husband had already told the officials that he was pregnant. Then the officer took him up to the bedroom and searched for 20 minutes. During the search, he had severe stomach pain, so he asked to go to the bathroom. until a blood clot came out Then he hurried out to see the officers continue their search. When the search was finished, he was taken by car to Samut Prakan city. and

when the officer checked his mobile phone It was found that there was sharing. The officials then charged him with being the leader of a sharing band or organizing a sharing party with a total number of sharing bands of more than three, with a total number of sharing band members totaling more than thirty people. and confiscated the phone Ready to be taken to Bang Bo Police Station for legal action. Until 9:28 p.m., she went for a physical examination at Samrong Hospital, where the medical certificate stated that she had a threatened miscarriage. Therefore, the matter was consulted with a lawyer. and came to report legal action against the police who arrested the said suspect.

Source: Thai News Agency