PM’s visit marks important development step in Vietnam-China relations: Official

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to China marks an important development step in the Vietnam-China relations, Standing Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu told the media on June 25.

In an interview granted to the press on the occasion of the PM’s official visit to China and participation at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) from June 25-28, the Deputy FM stressed that China is a power in the world, a neighbour and a socialist country with traditional friendship and close ties with Vietnam.

The visit, the first to China by PM Chinh, is taking place when the two countries are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. It carries three significant meanings, he said.

Firstly, the visit continues the tradition of high-level meetings and exchanges between the two countries. It reflects the importance that the two Parties and States attach to the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and their determination to further develop the ties in a more sustainable, stable and substantial manner.

Secondly it marks a new important step forward in the relations between the two countries, concretising and implementing the outcomes of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit to China in October 2022, especially in the context of regional and world economic downturn.

PM Chinh’s visit will focus on seeking specific measures to bolster the bilateral economic and trade partnership, especially the trading of goods through the border and among localities, while finding solutions to speed up joint infrastructure projects.

Thirdly, this visit is expected to strengthen political trust and help find solutions to issues in which the two countries have differences, especially problems at sea, while strengthening people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges, thus making the bilateral ties more stable, practical and sustainable, contributing to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world, said Vu.

Regarding Vietnam’s attendance at the 14th AMNC in Tianjin, Vu said PM Chinh is one of the four Government leaders invited to the event, showing the special attention that the WEF and the international business community pay to the role of the Vietnamese economy as well as the country’s determination to reform and open its economy.

The diplomat said Vietnam will make contributions to the event in three aspects.

Firstly, PM Chinh will call on the regional and global business communities as well as governments to strengthen cooperation and open their markets for trade and investment activities, while actively supporting enterprises and unlocking resources for economic recovery amid the recent decline trend.

Secondly, through the event, PM Chinh will share Vietnam’s experience and learn from experience and lessons from other economies and major businesses in creating, activating and taking advantage of new growth drivers such as digital transformation, green transition, energy transition, and circular economy development to contribute to realising fast, sustainable, inclusive and innovative growth models based on science and technology and bring practical benefits to the people.

Thirdly, through this event that draws many Government leaders and leading regional and international businesses, the PM will call on the global business community to continue to pay attention to and increase investment in the Vietnamese market and the Vietnamese economy.

The PM will highlight the position, potential and advantages of the Vietnamese economy and priorities of the Vietnamese Government in economic development, thus calling for high quality investment resources and leading firms to cooperate in areas of green transition, digital transformation, energy, science-technology, and circular and digital economy development, said Vu.

He added that PM Chinh will also raise a number of proposals on public-private partnership and the model of coordination between the Government and businesses to draw green and sustainable financial resources to the Vietnamese economy./.

