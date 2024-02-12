PM visits workers on duty during Tet holiday”Anutin” opens Nakhon Sawan Chinese New Year event

Hanoi: Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited workers who are on duty in Hanoi during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday on February 12, or the third day of the first lunar month.

Visiting the construction site of Station S12 under the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line project, he praised labourers for working throughout Tet.

He asked units to not only arrange vehicles and workforce, but also research and apply technology to speed up construction on the project, which has been delayed for a long time. After 13 years of construction, with many adjustments, the Nhon – Hanoi Station metro line project is currently about 78% complete.

The Government and Hanoi city will continue to analyse causes for the slow progress to find solutions to them and create the best conditions to promote the implementation, affirmed Chinh.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh gives lucky money to workers of the Hanoi Urban Environment Company (Photo: VNA)

Paying a Tet visit to workers

of the Hanoi Urban Environment Company (URENCO) who were cleaning Dien Bien Phu and Hoang Dieu streets, the Government leader thanked them for working on holiday for a green, clean and safe capital city.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits Yen Phu Water Plant (Photo: VNA)

Extending his best new year wishes to employees of the Yen Phu Water Plant, he hailed their efforts to ensure water supply during the week-long holiday.

He requested the Hanoi Water Limited Company to ensure water security to well serve the capital city’s residents, and reduce the rate of clean water loss./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Nakhon Sawan, Feb. 12 – “Anutin” opened the Chinese New Year event in Nakhon Sawan, admiring the grandeur of the parade, delighted that Nakhon Sawan people helped preserve the ancient tradition.

Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Along with Mr. Chada Thaiset, Deputy Minister of Interior, and the delegation came to open the 2024 Godfather – Goddess Pak Nam Pho procession ceremony at the Nakhon Sawan Municipality Office Building.

Mr. Anutin said that the grandeur and beauty of the parade Born from the intention of the people of Nakhon Sawan that conveys love and faith towards the Chinese New Year ceremony This has been the pride of the people of Nakhon Sawan for a long time. Children and grandchildren recognize the importance of this ritual. It is a world class ceremony. Be the face of the country Thank you Nakhon Sawan people And let’s help each other maintain good things.

The people of Nakhon Sawan are already united. Used to open Sawan Pracharak Hospital It was fo

und that the hospital received a lot of help from the public. that donated money Help each other until it’s finished. Finally open for service on the occasion of Chinese New Year. May everyone experience happiness and prosperity. This is very cool.’

For the Nakhon Sawan Chinese New Year, the traditional parade of the Godfather and Goddess of Paknampho this year will be held for 12 days and 12 nights between February 3-14, 2024 under the concept of “108 years, the miracle of colors of faith.” Join in paying homage to the Godfather and Goddess of Paknam. Poe with a tradition that has been around for more than 108 years

At the event, there is a traditional procession of the Godfather. Pak Nam Pho Goddess, the longest in the country (Parade during the night of Monday, February 12, 2024 and Tuesday, February 13, 2024) and see the spectacular colors with Golden Dragon Show with Laser Lights On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Golden Dragon, the first group of Thailand.

Source: Thai News Agency