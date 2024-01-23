PM orders overcoming aftermath of traffic accident in Da Nang

Da Nang: Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked relevant ministries, agencies, and localities to promptly overcome the aftermath of a serious traffic accident in the central city of Da Nang.

According to a report by the Ministry of Public Security, two people were killed and many others injured after a sleeper buss carrying 22 passengers plunged off a cliff at Km36 400 on La Son – Hoa Lien road in Hoa Bac commune, Da Nang city’s Hoa Vang district, at 00:30 on January 23.

Right after receiving information about the accident, the Prime Minister directed relevant agencies to extend condolences to the families of the deceased and visit and comfort the injures in the accident, and asked the police force and leaders of Da Nang city to the accident’s scene to direct overcoming the aftermath and visiting the victims.

In an official dispatch sent to relevant agencies on January 23, the Chairman of the Da Nang municipal People’s Committee, who is also head of the city’s Traffic Safety Committee, was asked to direc

t relevant agencies and units to mobilise health workers, medicines and medical equipment to save the injured, conduct procedures related to the deceased, and visit the families of the victims.

Da Nang authorities were requested to closely coordinate with relevant units of the ministries of Public Security and Transport, and the Dak Lak provincial People’s Committee in inspecting the enterprise that operates the bus./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency