Phumtham Vows Stringent Measures Against Drug Crime, Warns Indifferent Officials


Bangkok: In a recent address on the ‘Thai Opportunity’ program, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Phumtham Vejjayachai, reiterated the government’s firm stance on drug suppression, highlighting the critical nature of the issue. He warned civil servants of immediate transfers if found negligent in their duties, emphasizing that addressing drug-related problems is vital for economic development, especially at the grassroots level.

According to Thai News Agency, Phumtham drew comparisons to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s successful drug policies, noting the deterioration of these efforts over time. He stressed that the Ministry of Interior, under his leadership, is key to revitalizing these initiatives. The current administration, led by Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, prioritizes this issue as a barrier to national development, recognizing its impact on families and the economy.

Phumtham revealed his strategy involves collaboration with the Narcotics Control Board, the National Police C
hief, and the Ministry of Interior to maximize their potential in tackling drug issues. He pointed out the complicity of certain officials in facilitating drug trafficking and emphasized the necessity for accountability and immediate action against those who fail to perform their duties.

The Deputy Prime Minister underscored the importance of strict law enforcement and the readiness to relocate officials who are complacent or complicit in drug activities. He cited previous actions where police chiefs in Tak Province were transferred for involvement in illegal activities, illustrating his commitment to enforcing discipline within law enforcement agencies.

Phumtham elaborated on the “Seal Stop Safe” measure, focusing on border security to prevent drug transit. He mentioned the deployment of modern equipment and coordination with Interpol to target major drug players. This comprehensive approach involves integrating intelligence from various agencies, including the military and police, to create an efficient i
nformation network.

The Deputy Prime Minister called for a unified effort from all sectors of government and society to combat drug issues. He urged the public to report suspicious activities, highlighting the role of community involvement in supporting government efforts. The establishment of reporting systems at various administrative levels aims to enhance transparency and effectiveness.

As the government moves into the next phases of the Seal Stop Safe project, Phumtham expressed a commitment to increasing the stringency of measures. He emphasized the need for ongoing vigilance and the importance of community trust in government initiatives to ensure lasting results.

Phumtham concluded by stressing the significance of collaboration between government officials and the public in addressing drug problems, asserting that only through collective effort can the country achieve substantial progress in this critical area.

