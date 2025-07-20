Search
Close this search box.

Countering Cambodia’s Distortion, Accusing Thailand of Planting Landmines


Bangkok: Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Army denies that Cambodia distorted the truth, accusing Thai soldiers of planting mines in Chong Bok, confirming that the mines found were not Thai, sending military engineers to collect evidence in the area, preparing to file a lawsuit with the UN.



According to Thai News Agency, the Royal Thai Army has firmly responded to allegations from Cambodia, which accused Thai soldiers of planting landmines in the Chong Bok region. The spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army stated that the accusations were a distortion of the truth and assured that the mines discovered were not of Thai origin.



The spokesperson elaborated that military engineers have been dispatched to the area to gather evidence, aiming to refute the claims made by Cambodia. The Royal Thai Army is also preparing to escalate the matter by filing a lawsuit with the United Nations to address these allegations formally.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
July 2025
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © 2025 Indonesia News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.