Countering Cambodia’s Distortion, Accusing Thailand of Planting Landmines



Bangkok: Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Army denies that Cambodia distorted the truth, accusing Thai soldiers of planting mines in Chong Bok, confirming that the mines found were not Thai, sending military engineers to collect evidence in the area, preparing to file a lawsuit with the UN.





According to Thai News Agency, the Royal Thai Army has firmly responded to allegations from Cambodia, which accused Thai soldiers of planting landmines in the Chong Bok region. The spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army stated that the accusations were a distortion of the truth and assured that the mines discovered were not of Thai origin.





The spokesperson elaborated that military engineers have been dispatched to the area to gather evidence, aiming to refute the claims made by Cambodia. The Royal Thai Army is also preparing to escalate the matter by filing a lawsuit with the United Nations to address these allegations formally.

